Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.51 ($0.05).
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Down 5.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of £6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
