Northland Capmk Has Pessimistic View of Bel Fuse Q4 Earnings

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of BELFB opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $85.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $977.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 123,092 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

