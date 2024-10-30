Norcros (LON:NXR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 277 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 277 ($3.59), with a volume of 593820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.41).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Norcros alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXR

Norcros Trading Up 1.8 %

About Norcros

The firm has a market cap of £247.89 million, a P/E ratio of 906.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60.

(Get Free Report)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.