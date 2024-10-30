NN (NNBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.59 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect NN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $196.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.93. NN has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

