NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. NiSource also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.740 EPS.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. 1,104,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 65.03%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

