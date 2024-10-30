Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $164.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

