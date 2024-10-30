Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 224 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 158,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.53 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $175.25 billion, a PE ratio of 104.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

