Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.