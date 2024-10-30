Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $103.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $103,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VB stock opened at $238.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.05 and a 200-day moving average of $225.59. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.02 and a twelve month high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

