Nexa Resources (NEXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Nexa Resources to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.54. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

