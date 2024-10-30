New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,616 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,616 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Linde worth $202,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 3.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $5,041,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Linde by 23.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.24. The stock had a trading volume of 152,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,972. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.55. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $376.70 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

