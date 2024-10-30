New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $137.64 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Booking worth $137,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.7% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,431.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,085.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3,862.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,756.13 and a 52-week high of $4,440.87.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $4,350.00 to $5,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,256.89.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

