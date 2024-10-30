New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,432 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $99,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $596,614,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $465,659,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Prologis by 267.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,811 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.12.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.83. The stock had a trading volume of 216,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,947. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.82 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.