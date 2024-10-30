Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.0% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 7.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $278,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,976. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,976. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,409 shares of company stock valued at $158,213,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $759.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $324.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $399.41 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $709.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $661.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

