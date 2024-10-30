Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $185,976. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,409 shares of company stock worth $158,213,518. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NFLX opened at $759.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $709.10 and its 200-day moving average is $661.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $399.41 and a 12 month high of $773.00. The firm has a market cap of $324.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

