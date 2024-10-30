Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $22.13. 1,414,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,562,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Nebius Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 2.63.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Nebius Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 2.08%.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

