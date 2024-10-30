National Fuel Gas (NFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFG

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.