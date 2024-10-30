Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Buys 112 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.66. 5,651,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,042,820. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.83 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

