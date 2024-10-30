Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 635 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.75. The company had a trading volume of 113,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,224. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $151.77 and a 52 week high of $201.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

