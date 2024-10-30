Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 4,665 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $201.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

