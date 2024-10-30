Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 7,827 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 267.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,146.8% during the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 135,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 133,406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $90.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

