Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 380 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.27.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $122.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.75. The firm has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

