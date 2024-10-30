Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.13. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

