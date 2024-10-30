Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Mumu the Bull token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mumu the Bull has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mumu the Bull has a market capitalization of $122.39 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mumu the Bull alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,193.48 or 0.99744859 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,011.94 or 0.99494031 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mumu the Bull

Mumu the Bull’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (SOL) (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull (SOL) has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull (SOL) is 0.00005483 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $6,880,890.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mumu the Bull should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mumu the Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mumu the Bull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mumu the Bull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.