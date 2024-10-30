Multibit Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.52 Million (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Multibit token can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Multibit has a total market cap of $25.52 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multibit has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,193.48 or 0.99744859 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,011.94 or 0.99494031 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

