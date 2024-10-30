Mueller Water Products (MWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MWA opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,375.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $1,993,568.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,630,326.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

