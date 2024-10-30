MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

