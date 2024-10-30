MONECO Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.37. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

