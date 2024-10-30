MONECO Advisors LLC Has $829,000 Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 1.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hess by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 10.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.