MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $205.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $222.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.