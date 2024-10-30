MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after buying an additional 4,141,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,266 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,300 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $20,164,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1,837.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,338,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,778 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

