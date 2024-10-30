MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 159 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after buying an additional 346,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $952,543,000 after acquiring an additional 351,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average of $109.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

