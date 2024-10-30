Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,616,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,158,000 after buying an additional 69,452 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $68.95. 2,761,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,746,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.