Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.650-3.950 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $141.72.

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

