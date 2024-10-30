MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Up 60.3% in October

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the September 30th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3,098.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America cut shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

MINISO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MNSO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. 1,736,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,744. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.