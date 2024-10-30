Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 3.7% of Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,992,000 after buying an additional 4,186,133 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,998 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,226.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,983,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $194.18. 4,037,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,529,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

