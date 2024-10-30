Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.8% of Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.25 on Wednesday, reaching $554.02. The stock had a trading volume of 289,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.15 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

