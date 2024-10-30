MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28.83 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $274.64 million and approximately $28.83 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $45.01 or 0.00062178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 42.1518143 USD and is up 10.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $14,964,025.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

