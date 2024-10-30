Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.15

Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Maven Income & Growth VCT Stock Performance

Shares of MIG1 opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £62.67 million, a PE ratio of -3,900.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.74. Maven Income & Growth VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 40 ($0.52).

About Maven Income & Growth VCT

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

