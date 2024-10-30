Matrix Service (MTRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Matrix Service has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.61 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. On average, analysts expect Matrix Service to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matrix Service Stock Down 1.6 %

MTRX opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.26. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

