MasTec (MTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect MasTec to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MasTec to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $130.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -871.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,212. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

