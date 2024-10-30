Mask Network (MASK) Trading 25.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00003902 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $282.99 million and approximately $415.22 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

