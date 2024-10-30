Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Masimo also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Masimo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MASI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.05. The company had a trading volume of 273,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,230. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.36 and a 52 week high of $153.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

