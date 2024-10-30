MarineMax (HZO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MarineMax Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HZO opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

