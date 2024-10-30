Marathon Oil (MRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRO opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

