Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.10

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Majedie Investments Stock Performance
MAJE traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 227.20 ($2.95). The company had a trading volume of 99,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,835. The stock has a market cap of £120.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 238.53. Majedie Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 211.45 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 254 ($3.29).
