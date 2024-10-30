Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.10

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

MAJE traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 227.20 ($2.95). The company had a trading volume of 99,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,835. The stock has a market cap of £120.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 238.53. Majedie Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 211.45 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 254 ($3.29).

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

