Maiar DEX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13.41 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $173,612.78 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00006928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72,059.89 or 0.99851424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00012121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00006856 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005992 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00062220 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000303 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $185,700.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.