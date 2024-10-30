Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in IQVIA by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.27.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.7 %

IQV traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.96. 64,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

