Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Deere & Company by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after acquiring an additional 279,627 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,116 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DE traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.78. 92,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.23. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

