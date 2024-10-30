Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 325,439 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMS opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FMS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

